Clase was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Clase has hit .311/.396/.622 with two homers, three steals and a 12:7 K:BB over his first 12 games at Tacoma this season. The 21-year-old has experience at all three outfield spots and could see some corner outfield reps while Dominic Canzone (shoulder) is on the shelf. Clase will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.