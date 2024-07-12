Clase went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Clase didn't appear in Wednesday's series finale against the Padres after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, but he logged his first big-league plate appearances since May 27 in a lopsided victory Thursday. Promoted to help fill in while Dominic Canzone (groin) is on the injured list, Clase is looking to narrow the gulf between his performance at Triple-A and the big-league level after producing just a .176 batting average and .406 OPS in his first 15 games with Seattle earlier this season.