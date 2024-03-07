Polanco is hitting .400 (4-for-10) with a double, two RBI, four walks and a run across six Cactus League games.

The noteworthy offseason acquisition has pair of two-hit efforts in his last three games after starting off Cactus League play 0-for-3 over his first three exhibitions. Polanco is penciled in as the everyday second baseman and can also fill in at the hot corner. The veteran switch hitter could be a candidate to hit the 25-home-run threshold if good health prevails, considering he belted 30 homers over 184 games his last two seasons in Minnesota.