Polanco went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Polanco came through with a clutch knock against his former team in the seventh inning, plating Luke Raley to knot the score at 3-3. The veteran infielder, who's now hit safely in four straight, also added his second steal of the campaign, but he couldn't capitalize on another RBI opportunity in the ninth when he left the bases loaded on a game-ending flyout.