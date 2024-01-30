Polanco was traded from the Twins to the Mariners on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear as to what the Twins are getting in return for Polanco, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic states there are four players, two major leaguers and two minor leaguers, headed to Minnesota as part of the deal. This is a huge upgrade for the Mariners at second base, and the 30-year-old will also be available to slot in at the hot corner and in the DH spot as needed. Polanco slashed .255/.335/.454 with 14 homers, 48 RBI, four stolen bases and 38 runs scored over 80 games a season ago with Minnesota.