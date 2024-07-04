Polanco is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Polanco was given a semi-day off Wednesday in the designated hitter slot and he'll be out of the lineup altogether Thursday. Ryan Bliss is getting the start at second base for the Mariners.
