Polanco isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Giants.
Polanco will get a chance to catch his breath Saturday after going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in Friday's extra-innings loss. While he rests, Dylan Moore will pick up a start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
More News
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Four RBI in extra-innings loss•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Back from paternity leave•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Away on paternity leave•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Making spring debut Monday•