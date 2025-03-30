Now Playing

Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Dylan Moore will pick up a start at third base in place of Polanco, who occupied the hot corner for each of the Mariners' first three games of the season. Polanco recorded at least one hit in each of those contests, going a collective 5-for-10 with a home run and three RBI.

