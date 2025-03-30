Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Dylan Moore will pick up a start at third base in place of Polanco, who occupied the hot corner for each of the Mariners' first three games of the season. Polanco recorded at least one hit in each of those contests, going a collective 5-for-10 with a home run and three RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Making spring debut Monday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Takes swings in batting practice•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Back with Seattle•
-
Jorge Polanco: Full activities by January•
-
Jorge Polanco: Free agent after option declined•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Undergoes knee surgery•