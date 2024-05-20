Polanco (hamstring), who was out of the lineup for a fifth straight game Sunday, did some explosive running drills before Sunday's series finale against the Orioles but could still be placed on the injured list in coming days, MLB.com reports.

Despite Polanco upping his activity level Sunday, manager Scott Servais confirmed the veteran infielder is still not moving around at full speed. As such, the Mariners could make a decision on whether to place Polanco on the IL as early as Monday when the team opens a four-game series against the Yankees. Servais conceded Sunday that Polanco was feeling better and has progressed to swinging a bat without discomfort, but given the lingering nature of hamstring injuries, an IL stint might still be necessary to ensure a full recovery.