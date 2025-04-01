Polanco is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Tigers.
Polanco isn't dealing with any known injury, but this is the second time in the last three days that his name has been missing from the lineup. Miles Mastrobuoni will start at third base and bat eighth for the Mariners on Tuesday.
