Polanco is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Tampa Bay.
Polanco played the first two games of the series upon his return from the injured list, going 1-for-8 with one run scored and four strikeouts. He'll receive a breather Wednesday as Dylan Moore fills in at second base.
More News
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Struggles in return from IL•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Swats two homers in rehab game•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Full game at DH•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Productive third rehab game•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Plays defense in second rehab game•