Polanco went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.
It was a rare multi-hit effort for the struggling veteran, who'd last accomplished that feat on May 4. Polanco had been mired in a 1-for-12 skid over the previous four games entering Tuesday, a brief but nightmarish stretch where he'd struck out in eight of his 14 plate appearances. Polanco's season slash line still stands at a career-worst .196/.288/.289, and with the sample size now having grown to 219 plate appearances, it's fair to wonder how much improvement it will realistically see over the remainder of the season.
