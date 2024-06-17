Polanco (hamstring) started at second base in High-A Everett's win over Eugene on Sunday and went 0-for-1 with two walks before being replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Polanco was able to take another step with his time on the field, even if it was relatively brief. The veteran has reached safely in each of his first two rehab games, and he's now poised to shift his assignment to Triple-A Tacoma when the Rainiers resume play Tuesday.