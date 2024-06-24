The Mariners activated Polanco (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Polanco was sidelined for just under a month with a right hamstring strain. He went 6-for-20 in six games between High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma during his rehab assignment, slugging three home runs in his final two contests. Polanco has slashed a disappointing .195/.293/.302 across 181 plate appearances for Seattle this season. He'll resume his role as the club's everyday second baseman.