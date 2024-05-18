Polanco (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Orioles.
Polanco will remain on the bench for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to nurse right hamstring soreness. Josh Rojas will draw another start and second base and bat leadoff against Baltimore.
