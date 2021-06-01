site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jose Godoy: Gets breather Tuesday
Godoy isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Godoy went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's win over Oakland. Tom Murphy will start at catcher and bat eighth.
