Godoy will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday against the Athletics.
After spending nearly a decade in the minors before earning his first promotion to the big leagues last week, Godoy appears to have made a positive early impression with the Mariners' coaching staff. He'll be awarded his third start in four games Wednesday while the struggling Tom Murphy (.507 OPS, 34.8 percent strikeout rate on the season) sits. Godoy hasn't done much damage at the plate either, but the Mariners may be inclined to go with the better defensive option until Murphy's bat heats up.