site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-jose-godoy-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Jose Godoy: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Godoy isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Godoy will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday. Tom Murphy will start at catcher and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read