Giles exited Friday's extra-innings win over the Blue Jays with tightness in the back of his shoulder after retiring the first batter he faced in the eighth inning, the Associated Press reports.

The oft-injured veteran had just started his fifth appearance of both the season and since 2020 at the big-league level before he had to exit with a trainer in midst of facing Santiago Espinal. Giles has overcome Tommy John surgery and a tendon injury on his right middle finger over the last two years, and it remains to be seen how serious a setback Friday's developments represent.