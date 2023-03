Calhoun is playing first base and hitting sixth for Monday's Cactus League contest against the Guardians, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

As Brock notes, Calhoun has not played first base in an MLB game since 2015 when he was with the Angels. The veteran infielder is trying to win a spot on the Seattle bench after signing as a non-roster invite this winter, and the ability to play multiple positions would go a long way towards achieving that goal.