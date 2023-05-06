Wong went 1-for-3 with a three-run double in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

A day after breaking through with a pair of hits, including a two-run single, Wong cleared the bases in the fifth inning with his timely two-bagger. The veteran infielder is now hitting .417 (10-for-24) over his last seven games, raising his average 101 points to .195 in the process after he went 5-for-53 over his first 17 contests of the campaign. Daimon Eklund of MLB.com reports Wong credits his decision to scrap a leg kick that was part of his swing as a primary reason for his newfound success, with the 32-year-old noting it was leading to him "missing the balls I should be hitting."