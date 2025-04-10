Castillo didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Astros after giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks in four innings. He struck out three.

Two walks followed by a trio of singles gave the Astros a three-run lead in the second inning. Castillo then allowed another run on an RBI walk by Brendan Rodgers in the third frame, which went unearned due to a throwing error by the right-hander on the previous sequence. Castillo had trouble putting hitters away Wednesday, needing 100 pitches to finish the outing, and he holds an uninspiring 7.71 ERA, 2.71 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB across seven innings (two starts) this season.