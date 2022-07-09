Torrens (shoulder) was activated off the injured list Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Shoulder inflammation had kept Torrens sidelined since late June, but he's ready to go after just a single rehab game. He'll back up Cal Raleigh behind the plate, with Andrew Knapp getting designated for assignment to clear a roster spot.
