Torrens will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Torrens sat out the Mariners' last two games, but with Tom Murphy (shoulder) moving to the 10-day injured list Saturday, the former is likely well positioned to maintain the top spot on the depth chart at catcher. The Mariners called up Cal Raleigh from Triple-A Tacoma to provide another body at the position, but he's unlikely to get a long look as the No. 1 option after slashing .077/.226/.192 through his first 31 plate appearances in the big leagues this season.