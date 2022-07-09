Torrens (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Torrens has been on the injured list since June 27 but took batting practice ahead of Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Since he's returning to game action in the minors Friday, it seems likely that he'll be able to return from the IL this weekend or early next week.
