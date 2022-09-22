Torrens, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, hit a pinch-hit solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

The veteran was summoned to hit for Abraham Toro with two out in the eighth inning and put the Mariners' only run of the game on the board via a 376-foot solo shot to right field. Torrens hit well for the Rainiers after he was outrighted to the Triple-A club on Aug. 14, and Wednesday's homer pushed his major-league slash line to .220/.268/.280 across 142 plate appearances.