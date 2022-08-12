Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Torrens showed flashes at the plate in 2021, but he struggled to a .214/.262/.252 line across 141 plate appearances prior to losing his roster spot this season. Curt Casali -- whom the Mariners acquired at the trade deadline -- was activated from the injured list in the corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher.

