The Mariners reinstated Torrens from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Seattle designated first baseman Mike Ford for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for Torrens, who was inactive for six days after landing on the IL. Torrens drew three starts at catcher and one at designated hitter over Seattle's first 10 games, going 3-for-13 at the plate with a walk and two runs.
