Torrens went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

The recently acquired backstop, much like former Padres teammate and fellow trade-deadline arrival Ty France, is thriving in his new Seattle digs. Torrens has now hit safely in three straight games, with Tuesday's double marking his first extra-base hit in a Mariners uniform. Overall, Torrens has reached safely in all four games of his tenure with his new squad, scoring twice along the way.