Mariners' Luis Torrens: Day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Torrens is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Torrens went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday and will head to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Tom Murphy will start behind the plate and bat sixth for the Mariners.
