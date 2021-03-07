Torrens (finger) went 0-for-1 with an RBI sacrifice fly in a Cactus League tie with the Athletics on Saturday, his Cactus League debut.

Torrens is expected to see what has been estimated as about 45 percent of the playing time behind the dish as a platoon mate of Tom Murphy this coming season. The 24-year-old acquitted himself well after arriving via trade with the Padres last season and distinguished himself with a .300/.373/.500 line that included 39 extra-base hits and 62 RBI at Double-A Amarillo back in 2019.