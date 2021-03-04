Torrens has been dealing with a cut on his finger but will make his spring debut over the weekend, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Torrens is expected to back up Tom Murphy this season but is set for a heavy workload, with the Mariners estimating that he'll receive up to 45 percent of the starts behind the plate. His delayed start to spring shouldn't hurt him too much in that pursuit, as he'll still have several weeks to prepare for Opening Day.
