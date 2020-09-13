Torrens went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Mariners surprisingly jumped on Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen early, and Torrens' timely two-bagger capped a four-run first inning for Seattle. Torrens has hit the ground running since arriving via trade from the Padres at the deadline, hitting safely in four of his last six games and churning out a pair of multi-hit efforts within that span.