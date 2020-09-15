site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Gets night off
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torrens isn't starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Torrens will get the second game of the day off, making way for Joseph Odom to get the start behind the dish.
