Torrens will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and will bat fifth Sunday against the Angels.

Torrens has lost work behind the plate of late to rookie Cal Raleigh, but the former still appears to be locked into solid playing time as the Mariners' primary option at DH. He'll pick up a seventh straight start Sunday, with six of those assignments coming as a DH. With a .915 OPS through 10 games in July, Torrens should stick in the lineup until his bat cools down.