Torrens (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Torrens was absent from Tuesday's lineup and is now away from the team. It's unclear whether or not the 25-year-old tested positive for the virus, but he won't be back until he clears the COVID-19 protocols. Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy should continue to split work behind the plate for the Mariners in his absence.
