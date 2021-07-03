Torrens went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two walks in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers

Torrens was hitless in his first three at-bats of the evening but came through with a clutch home run in the eighth to tie the game up at three apiece. The 25-year-old also drew multiple walks in a game for the first time all year, which comes as a bit of a surprise considering the fact that he's walking just 6.4 percent of the time. On the season he's slashing .205/.259/.432 with eight homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 9:36 BB:K over 143 plate appearances.