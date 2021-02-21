Torrens (back) is slated to operate in a near-even timeshare with Tom Murphy behind the plate in 2021, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old has reportedly impressed manager Scott Servais with his knowledge of the pitching staff, and he turned in a serviceable .257/.325/.371 line with five doubles, one home run and six RBI across 78 plate appearances after arriving via trade from the Padres last season. Murphy is returning from missing all of the 2020 campaign with a fractured foot, and although the veteran is back to full health, the team is expected to manage his workload and give Torrens plenty of opportunities for playing time in the process.