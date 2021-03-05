Manager Scott Servais said Torrens (finger) could receive a couple at-bats at designated hitter in Saturday's spring game against the A's, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old has yet to make his spring debut due to a finger laceration, but it appears he'll be on the field Saturday. If all goes well at the plate, Torrens is then expected to be worked into the catching rotation.