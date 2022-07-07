Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Torrens (shoulder) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Torrens took early batting practice prior to Thursday's game against the Blue Jays and is close to returning to game action with a minor-league affiliate. If he's able to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, it's possible that he'll be cleared to rejoin the Mariners shortly before the All-Star break.