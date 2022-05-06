site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Torrens isn't starting Friday's game against the Rays.
Torrens will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with a strikeout over the last two games. Tom Murphy will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
