Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torrens isn't in the lineup Friday against the Athletics.
Torrens recorded hits in four of the last five games, going 5-for-17 with two RBI, one run and five strikeouts during that time. Joseph Odom will start behind the dish in his place.
