Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not starting season finale
Torrens is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Torrens has two hits in his past 16 at-bats and is on the bench for the third time in the past four games. Joseph Odom receives the start behind the plate in the season finale.
