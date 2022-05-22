site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not starting Sunday
Torrens is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Boston.
Torrens has a .467 OPS and 34 percent strikeout rate through 14 games in May and will head to the bench Sunday. Cal Raleigh will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
