Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torrens isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Torrens went 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout Tuesday and continues to alternate starts at catcher. Tom Murphy will start behind the plate and bat fifth.
