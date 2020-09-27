Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with back spasms.
Torrens has been withheld from the lineup in three of the past four games, and the back spasms could help explain his absence. Joe Hudson was promoted from the alternate site for catching depth.
More News
-
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not starting season finale•
-
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Heads to bench for second game•
-
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not starting Friday•
-
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Plates two versus former team•
-
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Gets night off•