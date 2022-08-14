Torrens cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday but will remain in the organization after he went unclaimed on waivers. He hit .214 with a home run, 10 RBI and nine runs over 46 games during his time with the majors to begin the season.
