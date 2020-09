Torrens went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Torrens' two-run double in the third inning staked Seattle pitcher Justus Sheffield to a 3-1 lead, which would be all the run support the southpaw would need in his quality start. Since being acquired from San Diego in a seven-player deal Aug. 30, Torrens has taken over as Seattle's top catcher and has impressed in regular playing time, slashing .293/.370/.463 in 12 games with his new team.