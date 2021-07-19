Torrens went 1-for-3 with his 10th home run of the season and a walk Sunday against the Angels.
Torrens got his fourth straight start as the designated hitter and took Patrick Sandoval deep to center field in the fourth inning, giving the Mariners a 3-0 cushion. The 25-year-old Torrens has carved out consistent playing time in recent weeks and is hitting .277 with three round-trippers in 11 games since the start of July.
