Torrens went 1-for-3 with his 10th home run of the season and a walk Sunday against the Angels.

Torrens got his fourth straight start as the designated hitter and took Patrick Sandoval deep to center field in the fourth inning, giving the Mariners a 3-0 cushion. The 25-year-old Torrens has carved out consistent playing time in recent weeks and is hitting .277 with three round-trippers in 11 games since the start of July.