Mariners' Luis Torrens: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torrens is not in the lineup Sunday against San Diego.
Torrens started the previous four games but will receive the day off for the series finale. Joseph Odom takes over behind the plate, batting ninth.
